Watch: How Babar Azam's 'illegal fielding' cost Pakistan five penalty runs during 2nd ODI against West Indies

Pakistan registered a dominant 120-run win over West Indies in the second ODI of the series in Multan. With the win, the Babar Azam-led side secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead, having defeated the Caribbean side by five wickets in the first game at the same venue. Opting to bat, Pakistan put 275/8 on the board, thanks largely to the contributions from Babar Azam (77) and Imam-ul-Haq (72). With the ball, Mohammad Nawaz took a four-wicket haul as Pakistan bowled the Windies out on 155.

However, during the run-chase, a mistake from Babar Azam led to a five-run penalty for Pakistan during the 29th over of the game. The Pakistan skipper was spotted to have picked up one of the wicket-keeping gloves from Mohammad Rizwan and used it to collect a throw behind the stumps.

This was deemed as illegal fielding by the on-field umpire, and consequently, five runs were added to the Windies total. According to Law 28.1 of the game, “No fielder other than the wicket-keeper shall be permitted to wear gloves or external leg guards. In addition, protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires.”

However, it didn't affect the state of the game much, as West Indies had already lost 7 wickets in the 276-run chase.

Earlier, Babar (77) and opener Imam-ul-Haq (72) formed a formidable partnership of 120 for the second wicket to hand the hosts a par score after they opted to bat.

Pakistan, who won the opening match by five wickets, will look to complete a clean sweep of the series when the third ODI takes place on Sunday. Pakistan had already registered a 3-0 T20I series victory against West Indies in December, which was a part of the same tour.

They have now 10 consecutive ODI series against the West Indies.

