Watch: How MS Dhoni masterminded Rohit Sharma's second consecutive duck in IPL 2023 during CSK-MI tie

At one point in the ongoing IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings had launched themselves to the top of the points table. But back-to-back defeats - against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings - followed by rain abandoning the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai's campaign suddenly had a few questions to be answered. On Saturday, Chennai hosted their arch rivals Mumbai Indians at home with the aim to end their winless run and reclaim their supremacy at the top of the table. (CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023) How Dhoni masterminded Rohit Sharma's 2nd consecutive duck in IPL 2023

At home, and against familiar opponents, Chennai had to trust their strengths, and combine that with a bit of MS Dhoni magic and the home team made a staggering start to the match after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Inside three overs, Mumbai were three down with all their top order back in the hut. And the stand out wicket was the dismissal of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who incurred his second consecutive in IPL 2023, given how Dhoni masterminded the wicket.

It happened in the third over of the match when Dhoni decided to play some mind games with Rohit. There was a backward point, there was short third and a slip stationed while Dhoni stepped up to the stump with Deepak Chahar in the attack. It was slower delivery from the pacer and Rohit went down on one knee to play the lap shot over short fine leg, but he played the shot a tad too early as the ball took the outside edge, clipped his thumb and then lobbed towards gully region. Ravindra Jadeja, who was at backward point, ran in comfortably and completed the catch.

Chahar was elated as he pointed towards Dhoni, appreciating him for his plan in the dismissal while commentators on air were left flabbergasted at how Rohit fell into the trap.

Watch the video here…

It was the second straight time Rohit has been dismissed for a duck, after incurring the same against Punjab Kings in the previous match. In fact, his last four scores read: 2, 3, 0, 0. This was also the 16th time Rohit was dismissed for a duck in IPL, the most ever by a batter in the tournament's history.

