Watch- 'I'm playing for India now not IPL': Hardik Pandya's reply to Kane Williamson question before New Zealand series

After Kieron Pollard's IPL retirement, Sunrisers Hyderabad releasing their captain Kane Williamson was one of the biggest news of the IPL retention on Tuesday. The New Zealand great, who has been associated with SRH for the last few seasons, was one of three cricketers retained by the franchise ahead of this year's mega auction. But a below-par performance with the bat in IPL 2022 and an eighth-place finish by SRH, made Williamson's place vulnerable. SRH took the hard call looking at their future and released their captain, meaning Williamson will be available for the min-auction set to take place in December this year ahead of next year's IPL.

Hardik Pandya, India's stand-in captain for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting Friday in Wellington, was asked whether his IPL team Gujarat Titans will bid for Williamson. The India all-rounder gave a classic response. "Don't know, too far ahead to think about it now," Hardik said on Wednesday after the trophy launch of the India vs New Zealand series.

When further enquired on Williamson's probability of getting an IPL team in the auction, Hardik said, "For him, because he is a friend, yes. Rest it is okay. IPL is IPL, right now I am playing for India."

When further inquired on Williamson's probability of getting an IPL team in the auction, Hardik said, "For him, because he is a friend, yes. Rest it is okay. IPL is IPL, right now I am playing for India."

Hardik will lead a young Indian side minus the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul - all rested after the T20 World Cup - as Team India looks to build for the future.

"Next T20 World Cup is in two years' time .... The roadmap starts now."

"Also the (ODI) World Cup is there in India next (year), it's a different format ... than what we're going to play in the next three games but it's an important series for a lot of the boys.

"Eventually if they do well here, they will be able to put a strong case going forward."

While India would be low on experience against Kane Williamson's team, Pandya said he was looking forward to leading a young bunch.

"Obviously, the main boys are not here but at the same time, the players who are already are, they have also been playing for India for one and one-and-half years now," said the 29-year-old.

"New bunch, new guys with a lot of excitement and energy. It's going to be quite exciting."

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the three one-day internationals that follow the T20 matches.

