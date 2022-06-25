Watch: Incredible scenes in Colombo as Sri Lanka fans burst into chants of 'Australia, Australia' after final ODI

The five-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia ended on Friday with the Aaron Finch-led side registering a four-wicket win in the final match in Colombo. Sri Lanka had already sealed the series with a thrilling four-run victory in the fourth ODI, and even as the home side had a poor outing with the bat in the final game (160 all-out in 43.1 overs), the Sri Lankan bowlers gave a tough fight as they dismissed six Aussie wickets before Alex Carey (45*) and Cameron Green (25*) eventually took the visitors to victory.

The country of Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis in nearly seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials, including food, fuel, and medicines. As such, Australia's tour to the island country brought a much-needed cheer to the people of Sri Lanka, and the fans showed their appreciation to the visitors following the end of the final ODI in Colombo.

As the Australian players applauded the fans after the game, the Sri Lankan crowd burst into chants of ‘Australia! Australia!’

Watch:

A number of Sri Lankan fans had also brought banners thanking Australia for their visit to the country.

Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch also lauded the Sri Lankan team for their victory in the series. "The series was hard fought, but credit to Sri Lanka for the way they played, they deserve the win," said the Australian captain.

“Pleased with the way we performed. I would like to thank all the fans, they have been amazing.”

Both sides will now shift their focus to red ball, with Galle set to host the two-Test series. The first game takes place between June 29-July 3, while the second Test begins July 8.

