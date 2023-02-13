Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Indian Women cricketers' enthusiastic cheering for Renuka as RCB purchase pacer for 1.5 cr in WPL Auction 2023

Watch: Indian Women cricketers' enthusiastic cheering for Renuka as RCB purchase pacer for 1.5 cr in WPL Auction 2023

cricket
Published on Feb 13, 2023 06:24 PM IST

The India Women's team were enthusiastic while cheering for Renuka Singh, as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) acquired the pacer for ₹1.5 crore in the WPL Auction 2023.

WPL Auction 2023: RCB purchased Renuka Singh.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Renuka Singh attracted huge attention in the WPL Auction 2023 in Mumbai, igniting a mega-bidding war to get finally purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 1.5 crore. The India pacer had a base price of 50 lakh, and initially received attention from Delhi Capitals (DC), before RCB jumped in. Delhi raised their bid to 1 crore, before RCB took it to 1.3 crore, and then DC increased it further, and then RCB reigned supreme with a bid of 1.5 crore.

RCB also broke the bank for Smriti Mandhana, acquiring the India opener for 3.4 crore. The India opener's base price was at 50 lakh, RCB got into an intense bidding war with Mumbai Indians (MI). The battle saw MI raise it to 2.2 crore, followed by RCB taking it past 3 crore, and then finally acquiring her signature.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana to captain in WPL 2023? Mike Hesson drops massive hint after RCB purchase opener for 3.4 crore

The franchise posted a video on Twitter, showing the moment in the Indian dressing room, when Renuka's turn came in the auction. The players could be seen screaming in enthusiasm as RCB finally won the battle to win her signature. Here is the video:

RCB also acquired wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh for 1.9 crore, and all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine. The Australian cricketer joined RCB for 1.7 crore, with the New Zealand player getting purchased for 50 lakh.

Ashleigh Gardner attracted huge attention and sparked a bidding war, which was finally won by Gujarat Giants (GG), who purchased her for 3.2 crore. GG also roped in Beth Mooney for 2 crore. Meanwhile, Mumbai added Natalie Sciver to their ranks, acquiring her for 3.2 crore and also bought Pooja Vastrakar for 1.9 crore.

Delhi Capitals struck big for Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, signing the Indian stars for 2.2 crore and 2 crore respectively. Meanwhile, veteran Deepti Sharma joined UP Warriorz for 2.6 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
wpl auction wpl india women cricket team royal challengers bangalore rcb
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP