Watch: ‘Is there something in your bat?’ - Rohit sensationally reveals chat with umpire Erasmus on 'big sixes' vs PAK

Rohit Sharma played a blazing innings, scoring a rapid 36-ball half-century, as India clinched a dominant seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup on Saturday. His explosive knock of 86 runs off 63 balls, featuring six boundaries and as many sixes, set the tone for India's emphatic win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in front of a crowd of more than 100,000 fans.

Rohit Sharma (L) sharing a light moment with umpire Marais Erasmus during India's match against Pakistan in 2023 World Cup(Hotstar)

The victory marked India's eighth consecutive triumph over Pakistan in World Cup encounters, extending a remarkable streak that began back in 1992. India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, had played a pivotal role earlier; while Bumrah claimed 2-19 in his seven-over spell, Yadav secured 2-35 across his 10 overs. The brilliant bowling performance orchestrated Pakistan's collapse from a strong position of 155-2 (in 29.3 overs) to being bowled out for 191 in 42.5 overs. Remarkably, five of India's six bowlers chipped in with two wickets each.

While it was an all-round bowling performance, Rohit stole the show with the bat. Rohit Sharma effortlessly displayed his wide range of shots, with highlights like a precise pull shot behind square off Shaheen Shah Afridi and a powerful square-driven six off Haris Rauf, ultimately guiding India to a comfortable victory. Rohit Sharma's exceptional timing and continuous display of aggressive shots reached such a remarkable level that it led to a rather unusual conversation between the Indian captain and on-field umpire Marais Erasmus over his explosive strokeplay.

During the live broadcast, Rohit was captured hilariously showing-off his bicepts to Erasmus, to which the on-field umpire passed a chuckle. Following India's win over Pakistan, all-rounder Hardik Pandya asked Rohit to reveal the chat with Erasmus.

“He was asking me how am I hitting so many big sixes. Is there something in my bat! I replied there's nothing in the bat, it's just power (pointing towards biceps),” Rohit replied, as both, the Indian captain and Hardik, laughed.

Watch:

With the win over Pakistan, India moved to top spot in the World Cup points table with three wins in as many matches. The side also received a significant Net Run Rate (NRR) boost after the win over arch-rivals, as it currently stands at +1.821. New Zealand (+1.604) are currently second with six points as well, while South Africa – who boast of highest NRR at +2.360 – are third with two wins in as many games.

