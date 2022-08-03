Watch: Ishan Kishan makes unexpected request on camera to Suryakumar Yadav's wife; 'Bhabhi, please...'

India batter Ishan Kishan had a rather strange and unexpected message for Suryakumar Yadav's wife after the batter scored a whirlwind knock to guide his team home against West Indies in the third T20I. Suryakumar, opening the innings registered a fine half-century, scoring 77 off 44 balls to motor India's chase of 165. After India won the match by seven wickets to take a 2-1 lead with a couple more matches to go, Ishan conducted an interview with Suryakumar, during which he made his plea.

Apparently, Suryakumar's wife Devisha on two instances, did not come to the ground to witness her husband batting. And as it turns out, on both occasions, Suryakumar played well. Devisha did not attend the third T20I between India and England at Trend Bridge last month, where Surya went on to score a fabulous century – his first for India. And yesterday, when Suryakumar scored a fifty, guess who was missing in the stands – Devisha.

Ishan, during the interview asked Suryakumar about the same, to which the India batter replied saying: "See, when a man lies, he stammers. I am not lying. I would say what I said in the dugout, which is that it is not important for a partner to be on the ground. What matters is that they are with you. She is in this country and I have a tattoo of her name as well. So she is close to my heart and being or ground or not does not matter. Eventually she is here and that power channels into the ground."

While wrapping up the interview, Ishan looked at the camera and said: "Devisha Bhabhi, please keep paying our room bills and in the coming matches, make sure your attendance is late."

Suryakumar and Devisha met each other in college back in the year 2012 and got married in May of 2016.

