Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues hits the notes as her Melbourne Stars teammates groove on Channa Mereya

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues delivered yet another masterpiece for her fans and joining her in it was her Melbourne Stars teammates. The cricketer, who is adored by many for her social media antics, got her teammates to sing popular Bollywood song Channa Mereya, with her playing the guitar.

Jemimah shared the video on social media on Saturday and wrote: “Went a lil Desi with the Stars. How good are they at Bollywood song?! #ChannaMereya Also, such a good win today!! We keep going @StarsBBL #WBBL08.”

Went a lil Desi with the Stars 🥰

How good are they at bollywood songs?! 🤩#ChannaMereya



Also such a good win today!!

We keep going 💚 @StarsBBL #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/0sF6iEMbnB — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) October 29, 2022

The video was an instant hit among the fans, with her Team India colleagues Deol Harleen, Smriti Mandhana, and Renuka Thakur also reacting on it.

Actor Anushka Sharma, who'll be seen in the biopic of Jhulan Goswami - Chakda 'Xpress, and Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted on the post.

Meanwhile, Jemimah is yet to fire big at the ongoing edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She was dismissed for a duck in the match against Perth Scorchers, and was run-out on 8 in the following clash against Melbourne Renegades.

The team are currently placed sixth on the eight-team points table with one win from the five matches they've played so far. They will next lock horns with Sydney Thunder, which is scheduled to be played on Monday.

