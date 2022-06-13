Watch: Joe Root plays 'absurd' reverse scoop for six, Twitter compares it to Rishabh Pant's audacious hit vs Anderson

Joe Root seems to be in the league of his own. The former England captain notched up a majestic 176 to lead his team's fightback in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge. Root launched his fastest Test century to pick up where he left off at Lord's and record his second successive century. His match-winning 115 not out led England to a thrilling five-wicket victory over the Test world champions in the opening Test. But there was more to come. (Also Read | 'Indian bowling lacks pace. He could've made a difference': Ex-PAK captain questions Umran's absence from playing XI)

The in-form England batter hit his second century in as many Tests since stepping down from the leadership role. It was his fifth in his last nine innings on home soil, and his 10th since the start of 2021. The triple-digit score also helped Root equal Virat Kohli and Steve Smith's record of having 27 centuries in the longest format.

A sixth double hundred looked on for Root before he fell prey to a Trent Boult delivery on fourth day of the Test. The 31-year-old walked off to applause from the crowd. His 176 off 211 deliveries also featured an outrageous reverse scoop six against Tim Southee. Interestingly, it was the Englishman's first six in red-ball cricket since his double hundred outing against India in Chennai last year.

While Trent Bridge witnessed Root, who is at peak of his batting prowess, play an unbelievable reverse hit, Twitter was quick to compare it with Rishabh Pant's innovative hit against James Anderson. During the Ahmedabad Test in March 2021, the England veteran bowled a full-length delivery with the new ball only to be reverse-swept by Pant for a four over slips.

Former England captain Michael Atherton said in the commentary box for Sky Sports, "Unbelievable, unbelievable from Joe Root. He has scooped Tim Southee and I'm fairly certain that has gone all the way for six. This morning he said 'I'm looking to take batting into new areas, don't worry about the fact it's a Test match you're going to see something a little bit different from me from time to time.'

"We saw it yesterday when he tried to whip and sweep Southee through the leg side. Well, this is right out of the one-day playbook."

Former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull said: "This is outrageous... and so good to watch. Tim Southee just turned around and thought 'I do not know what has just happened."

England were eventually dismissed for 539 before lunch as the Kiwi side entered the second innings with a slender 14-run lead. Boult (5-106) completed his five-fer by bowling Matty Potts through the gate. Michael Bracewell (3-62) took three wickets while Matt Henry added one pluck to his name.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after a five-wicket win in the first Test at Lord’s last week.

