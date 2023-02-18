Watch: KL Rahul caught napping while fielding, incredibly misjudges ball as Khawaja scores boundary in 2nd AUS Test

If it has been David Warner for Australia, it's been KL Rahul for India. The opener has been going through a torrid time. And his early dismissal on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in New Delhi has only added to increased call from experts and fans of the sport to drop him from the playing XI. Amid the horror run of form, Rahul on Saturday had a brain fade moment while fielding as he incredibly misjudged the ball, allowing Australia's Usman Khawaja to score an easy boundary.

The incident happened late on Day 2, in the sixth over of Australia's second innings. Ravindra Jadeja dished out a flighted delivery on off as Khawaja cleared front leg to power it over mid-wicket. Rahul was stationed in the deep and had the time to position himself well and stop the boundary. But he failed to realise that the ball was well to his left and hence stood as a mere spectator from afar, watching the ball roll towards the boundary ropes.

Jadeja however managed to dismiss Khawaja on the very next ball, courtesy of Shreyas Iyer's stunner of a catch.

Australia, nevertheless, added to their lead, taking it to 62 runs at the close of Day 2 with Travis Head on 39* and Marnus Labuschagne on 16*.

"Hopefully the batters come out and be positive, stick to our methods. It's gonna set up for what should be a good Test match," Nathan Lyon, who was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with his five-wicket haul, said at the end of day's play. When asked if the target of 250 would be enough, the offie, who became the only bowler to take 100 wickets against India, said, "A few more would be nice."

