Watch: KL Rahul fumes at Rishabh Pant after both left shockingly stranded at same end; South Africa mess up easy run-out

South Africa missed out on a great opportunity to run India captain KL Rahul out during the second ODI in Paarl when Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo messed up collecting the ball. The incident took place in the final ball off the 15th over after a horrible mix up saw Pant and Rahul stranded at the same end, and yet South Africa failed to affect the run out.

As Pant tucked a ball from Keshav Maharaj towards the close-in mid-wicket fielder, miscommunication ensued. Seeing Pant take off, Rahul was on his way to reach the other end, although neither batter made eye contact with the other. With Rahul half way down the wicket, Pant decided to go back, and at that moment, both batters were at the striker’s end.

Shockingly enough, a run out chance that would have come to fruition 11 out of 10 times, South Africa managed to slip up. Maharaj the bowler failed to collect the throw from Bavuma at the non-striker’s end, and to make matters worse, Phehlukwayo at mid off was not able to back up well. Phehlukwayo stopped the ball but did not collect it. The fumble was followed by another tumble that saw Phehlukwayo miss holding on to the ball the.

Surprisingly, there was no coordination among South African fielders either. It was an opportunity on a platter for South Africa as neither Rahul not Pant were aware of the fact that the ball was not collected properly. Rahul almost gave up and Pant's face was towards the other end altogether. It was only when Rahul looked behind and realised that the ball was not in anyone's grasp that he decided to run back and survived a very unlikely scenario.

As expected, the India captain was unhappy as he mouthed a few words to Pant and gave him a long ice-cold stare. What a let off. India were 70/2 at that moment, with Pant and Rahul having added just 6 runs after the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli had fallen in quick succession.