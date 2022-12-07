Watch: KL Rahul redeems himself, grabs sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Mahmudullah in 2nd ODI

India stand-in wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who made a costly error in the previous encounter, completed a sensational catch in the ongoing second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Rahul dived to his right and plucked a one-handed stunner to end Mahmudullah stay's in the middle. He was dismissed for 77 off Umran Malik's bowling. (Follow: India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score)

The wicket fell in the first delivery of 47th over as Umran bowled a length ball coming at a good pace. Mahmudullah went after it but got an edge in the process, which was then collected by Rahul, who had to jump to his right. Here is the video:

It was Malik's second wicket of the contest, who conceded 58 runs in his 10-over quota.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who opted to bat after winning the toss, piled a stiff 271/7 on the board.

The hosts got off to a poor start and were reduced to 69/6 in 19 overs. However, a solid batting display by Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan helped Bangladesh rescue from the tough spot. The pair stitched 148 runs together, which is also the highest seventh-wicket stand against India by any team in ODIs.

Mahmudullah's stay lasted for 96 balls, during which he hit seven fours. Hasan, on the other hand, finished unbeaten as he went to complete his century, which came off the final delivery of the Bangladesh innings.

Hasan took 83 deliveries to reach the triple digit mark, which featured eight 4s and four 6s. Two of his four sixes came in the final over bowled by Shardul Thakur as he walked off to a thunderous response from the jam-packed crowd in the stadium.

Hasan had emerged as the match-winner for Bangladesh in the previous encounter at the same venue, despite Shakib Al Hasan and Ebadot Hossain running through the Indian line-up.

Hasan had then dragged Bangladesh from 136/9 in 39.3 overs to help them complete the 187 run chase in 46 overs. His late blitz then saw him score an unbeaten 38 off 29 balls. However, the outcome would had gone in India's favour had KL Rahul not dropped a simple catch of Hasan in the encounter, which o survived twice in the same over.

