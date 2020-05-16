WATCH: Kohli, Anushka engage in light cricket knocking session

cricket

Updated: May 16, 2020 17:13 IST

Trust Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to break the lockdown monotony. The star couple has been very active on social media, posting videos where Anushka could be seen giving husband Virat a haircut, whereas Kohli offered fashion tips to his followers by uploading a clip of his trimmed beard.

From making TikTok videos to posting goofy selfies, Virushka has kept their fans engaged, but on Tuesday, the couple was spotted playing some good old cricket on the terrace of their swanky apartment in Worli, Mumbai. Kohli and Anushka took turns with the bat, while a fan recorded it an adjacent.

In what could be termed a light knocking session, Kohli bowled a few underarm deliveries to Anushka before putting on his gloves and doing some knocking himself. A mystery fielder was also spotted in the video, which has created quite the stir on social media, and it has surfaced hours after Kohli posted a video of himself doing some heavy running.

Amid reports of the Indian team possibly getting ready to resume outdoor training, Kohli finds himself in a bit of a spot. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, captain Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma run the risk of getting stranded in Mumbai due to the severity of COVID-19 in the city, while the rest of the team could be in line to resume training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“For players like Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai and might stay,” he said.