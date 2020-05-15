‘Choice is yours’: Virat Kohli posts inspirational workout video amid lockdown

cricket

Updated: May 15, 2020 22:35 IST

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday posted an inspirational post for fans where he was seen working out at what appeared to be a terrace garden nearby his house in Mumbai. The India cricket stars are currently at home with tournaments and training halted due to the nationwide lockdown placed in the country amid coronavirus pandemic. But despite the situation, Kohli and several other cricketers continue to work on their fitness at their homes.

Also read: ICC Board members may discuss shifting T20 World Cup to 2022

In the video, Kohli was seen doing quick sprints. “Putting in the work is a way of life and not a requirement of profession. Choice is yours,” he captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been quite active on social media amid lockdown these days. Earlier this week, he was having a special interaction with kids on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected. In the video, Kohli was joined by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and the duo then had hilarious discussions about various things.

Chahal started off by saying a lot has already been said about him, to which Kohli said they have also spoken about the leg-spinner’s Tik Tok videos. Kohli then goes on to ask Chahal about his new hairstyle. When the spinner replies he took help from his sister, Kohli said: “I think dogs were after you.”

Also read: Two Indians included in Adil Rashid’s World XI team; Bumrah, Dhoni miss out

The India captain then referred to Chahal as biggest joker while he also lauded pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for being so open about things during his social media interactions recently during the nationwide lockdown in place amid coronavirus pandemic.

“For me, definitely the biggest joker is Chahal. Next is Jasprit (Bumrah). He has been a revelation,” Kohli said in the video.

(With IANS inputs)