Two Indians included in Adil Rashid's World XI team; Bumrah, Dhoni miss out

Two Indians included in Adil Rashid’s World XI team; Bumrah, Dhoni miss out

The right-arm spinner started with India opener Rohit Sharma as his first pick along with Australia’s hard-hitting batsman David Warner.

cricket Updated: May 15, 2020 19:55 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Adil Rashid and Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli.
Adil Rashid and Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli.(HT Collage)
         

Amid coronavirus lockdown, the sporting world has come to a halt. Being stuck at home, several cricketers are speaking to reporters, and their current and former teammates, and recalling some of their best days on the field, and revealing some interesting incites on cricket. England cricketer Adil Rashid on Saturday spoke to At the Crease TV, and made a selection of his World XI team.

The right-arm spinner started with India opener Rohit Sharma as his first pick along with Australia’s hard-hitting batsman David Warner. The bowler picked India skipper Virat Kohli at the no three position, and he was followed by Pakistan batsman Babar Azam.

Rashid made a surprise selection in the middle, as he did not pick Australia’s Steve Smith. Instead, Rashid went with England left-handed batsman Eoin Morgan and also named him the captain of his team.

As a wicketkeeper in the team, Rashid did not pick former India captain MS Dhoni, but went with England hard-hitting batsman Jos Buttler. As an allrounder in the team, the England cricketer selected England’s 2019 World Cup hero Ben Stokes.

In the bowling department, Rashid went with three seamers and one spinner. He started off with Australia seamer Mitchell Starc, and selected South Africa’s Imran Tahir as his lone spin option in the team. The bowler also picked New Zealand’s Trent Boult and Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in his team.

Adil Rashid’s World XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Eoin Morgan ©, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Imran Tahir, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada.

