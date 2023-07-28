Watch: Labuschagne in disbelief, Karthik's brilliant on-air reaction as Root pulls out one-handed stunner in Ashes

England may have lost a golden chance at remaining alive in the race for retaining Ashes last week – due to factors out of their control – but it hasn't hampered them from leaving it all out on the field in the final Test at The Oval. Ben Stokes' men were denied a shot at victory in Manchester in the fourth Test after the entire fifth day's play was washed out due to rain. They were the more dominant side throughout the game, leading by 61 runs with five wickets remaining in Australia's second innings when rain dampened English hopes.

Joe Root picked a brilliant catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne during Day 2 of final Ashes Test(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Pat Cummins opted to bowl in the fifth Test in London, England didn't show any signs of moving away from their aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach, as they scored 283 in the first innings. With the ball, the English attack made inroads during Day 2 with quick Aussie wickets, and their star batter Joe Root pulled out an absolute stunner at first slip to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne, who had been putting quite a shift for the visitors.

Batting at a significantly slower pace, Labuschagne had been frustrating the English bowlers – batting on 9 off 81 deliveries, when Wood finally struck the breakthrough in the 43rd over of the innings. Wood found a thick outside edge and Root, standing at first slip, made a sensational dive towards his left to take a one-handed catch.

Watch the catch from Joe Root:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Labuschagne's was the only dismissal in the morning session of Day 2 in the final Test; Australia had finished the first day at 61-1. Usman Khawaja and Labuschagne's second-wicket partnership crawled to 42 from 156 balls before Wood prompted Root's spectacular diving catch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who was on-air during the catch, couldn't contain his amazement at Root's incredible effort as well, calling it “brilliant,” while also adding that Jonny Bairstow – the English keeper – also had a chance at the catch.

Labuschagne's dismissal triggered a series of wickets for Australia as Travis Head (4), Mitchell Marsh (16) and Alex Carey (10) also departed in quick succession during the post-lunch session on second day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON