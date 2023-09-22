Watch: 'Lazy' KL Rahul messes up easy run-out, Jadeja, SKY shocked as Labuschagne survives in India vs Australia 1st ODI

Mohammed Shami had provided India with a crucial breakthrough in the 22nd over after India had opted to bowl first in Mohali in the opening ODI match of the three-match series. Steve Smith ad David Warner had left India frustrated with their 94-run stand for the second wicket and while Ravindra Jadeja dismissed the left-hander in the 19th over, Shami got rid of the former Australia captain an over later. Three deliveries later, in the following over, India had found themselves with another opportunity to pick a wicket which could have put Australia on back foot with the top four back in the hut. But a "lazy" fielding from wicketkeeper KL Rahul saw Marnus Labuschagne being handed a lifeline. (India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI 2023)

KL Rahul misses an easy run-out opportunity during India vs Australia 1st ODI

It happened in the first ball of the 23rd over with Jadeja back in the attack for his fourth over. The left-arm spinner dished out a flighted delivery to Labuschagne, around off and the batter pushed it towards cover and immediately took off for a quick, and rather risky single. Suryakumar Yadav, who was stationed there, stops the ball, thereby causing a confusion between the batters, with Cameron Green not at all interested in the single. But Labuschagne was well down the halfway line. Suryakumar immediately threw the ball down to the keeper, and with Labuschagne still miles away from the making it back, a dismissal seemed inevitable. However, Rahul failed to gather the ball allowing the batter to make his way back to safety. Jadeja and Suryakumar were both left in sheer disbelief at the sight.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was in the commentary box, said: "The throw wasn't the greatest but it still had ot be collected. So nothing went right for India." His colleague however felt Rahul was to blame for the mistake. He said: “It is a little bit lazy from Rahul. He just took his eye off it and did not bend down.”

Earlier in the match, Shami had got India off to a stunning start by dismissing Mitchell Marsh in the opening over. All eyes have however veen on Ravichandran Ashwin, who is playing his first ever ODI match in 20 months. The last time he appeared in the format was in January 2022 in the tour of South Africa.

