Watch: Less than 24 hours after being dismissed by Deepti Sharma, England's Charlotte Dean tries to run out non-striker

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scripted a historic ODI series win against the mighty England side in their own backyard, registering a dominating clean sweep in what was Jhulan Goswami's farewell game in international cricket. Yet the cynosure of the match was the last dismissal, by India's Deepti Sharma, that had garnered mixed reactions. The all-rounder had noticed that England's Charlotte Dean was backing up too far at the non-strike end and hence ran her out in the 44th over of innings when the hosts required just 17 off the last 38 balls. While captain Harmanpreet backed her player, England were disappointed with it with veterans and experts of the game taking to Twitter to spark 'Spirit of Cricket' debate. However, less than 24 hours after that dismissal, Dean tried to emulate the same.

It was during a domestic game at the Lord's, in the final of the 2022 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy where Northern Diamonds were up against Southern Vipers, the team for which Dean plays for.

In the eighth over of the game, Dean was into her run-up when she stopped and tried to emulate the same dismissal that had cost England the match on Saturday. However, non-striker LCN Smith had her foot well within the crease. The two then shared a laugh over it.

England's Barmy Barmy shared a video of the same and captioned it, “Charlie Dean less than 24 hours later.”

Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), have now removed law relating to run-outs at non-striker’s end from “unfair play” section. "Law 41.16 - running out the non-striker - has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Runout). The wording of the Law remains the same," the MCC said in a media statement late on Tuesday.

