Watch: Mohammad Amir throws ball in anger after Babar Azam hits him for four in Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL game

Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi secured a thrilling two-run victory over Karachi Kings in the second match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Tuesday. Babar, who squared off against the Kings for the first time after leaving the side last year, scored a valiant 68 off 40 deliveries while Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashed a brilliant 92 off just 50 balls, as Peshawar put a strong score of 199/5 in 20 overs. In reply, the Kings fell merely two runs short despite a brilliant effort from captain Imad Wasim (80*) and Shoaib Malik (52).

Wasim had won the toss and invited Peshawar to bat first, with youngster Muhammad Haris smashing Mohammad Amir for a brilliant four to start the innings. Babar also smashed a solid cover drive against Amir in the first over. The two stars faced off again in the sixth over of the match where Amir drifted off his line, bowling a relatively easier delivery down the leg side. Babar simply flicked the ball away to the boundary, adding to Amir's frustration.

On the next delivery, Babar played out a defensive shot straight at Amir and the bowler, unable to contain his frustration, threw the ball in direction of the batter. It wasn't aimed at Babar, though, as the wicketkeeper collected the ball.

Watch:

Amir ended the innings with an expensive outing, conceding 42 runs in four overs without a wicket. Imad Wasim also conceded as many runs in an over less. For Peshawar, James Neesham was the pick of the bowlers as he registered figures of 2/26 in four overs.

Wasim and veteran Shoaib Malik combined in a meticulous 131-run stand and raised the home team's hopes, but the side eventually fell short in a dramatic run-chase.

Earlier, defending champions Lahore Qalandars edged Multan Sultans by one run in a sensational opening PSL game on Monday.

The 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators will open their PSL campaign against Multan on Wednesday.

