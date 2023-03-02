Watch: Mohammad Amir traps Babar Azam on duck in incredible first over, settles scores with Pakistan captain in PSL game

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Super League saw Babar Azam facing his old franchise Karachi Kings again. Peshawar Zalmi, the side led by Babar, made a gallant recovery from a top-order collapse against fast bowler Mohammad Amir to beat Karachi Kings by 24 runs in the PSL. Half centuries by Rovman Powell (64), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (56 not out) and Pakistan under-19 batter Haseebullah (50) lifted Peshawar to 197-5 after Amir’s three-wicket burst had put them on the mat at 3-2 inside the first three overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karachi top-order batters yet again struggled before captain Imad Wasim’s unbeaten 57 took them to 173-8 which reduced the margin of defeat.

Also read: 'Mockery of Test cricket': India legend's scathing attack on Indore pitch for 3rd India vs Australia Test

However, even as the Kings faced a defeat, their star pacer Mohammad Amir finally settled the scores with Zalmi captain Babar; Amir had made headlines ahead of the side's PSL opener against the Peshawar franchise when he had compared bowling to Babar with facing a tailender. During the match, Babar produced some stunning shots against Amir and the bowler eventually ended with dismal figures of 0/42 in four overs.

In the match on Wednesday, however, Amir dismissed Zalmi openers Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam within the first over, providing the Kings with an electrifying start.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch:

Following the opening departures, left-handed Saim Ayub had joined Peshawar in a precarious position at 3-2 when he pulled Amir to deep square leg before Haseebullah and Kohler-Cadmore revived the innings with a 82-run stand.

Peshawar broke into the top four with their third win in six games behind Islamabad United on net run-rate. Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans occupy the top two spots with eight points each. Afghanistan bowlers Azmatullah Omarzai (3-28) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-28), playing their first game of the season, kept striking with regular intervals to hand Karachi their fifth defeat in the tournament in seven games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON