Watch: Mohammad Rizwan runs without bat, touches down with gloves but can't believe the outcome

Mohammad Rizwan was part of a bizarre piece of running between the wicket during the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at Dunedin on Tuesday. The Pakistan wicketkeeper batter took off, dropped his bat and ran without it before he was pushed to make the crease. The incident took place in the sixth over of Pakistan's chase. After New Zealand had pummelled 224/7 on the back of a sensational century from Finn Allen, who blasted a cracking 137 off 62 balls including just five fours but 16 sixes. Hoping for a strong start, Pakistan lost Saim Ayub for 10 when the onus shifted to Rizwan and Babar Azam. Mohammad Rizwan, how do you explain that?(Screengrab)

At 49/1 in 5.4 overs, Pakistan needed to knock off 176 more from 86 balls when Rizwan tucked a ball from Matt Henry in the on-side. As Rizwan played the ball on the backfoot he lost his balance and nearly fell, losing his bat in the process. But as the ball was headed towards deep midwicket and long-on, Rizwan realised the opportunity to complete a couple. But without a bat, he knew he had to stretch extra to make the crease.

Hence, instead of using the bat to make the crease, Rizwan slouched and touched down the crease at the non-striker end, turned around in a jiffy and made a dash for the second run. With a strong throw coming in and no bat, Rizwan had to put in the dive. Fortunately for him and Pakistan though, no harm was done. Well, or at least that's what everyone thought. Upon looking at the replay, it was highlighted that Rizwan was in fact guilty of a short run as his gloves not only crossed the popping crease but in fact touched the ground a couple of centimetres before.

Rizwan couldn't believe the short run

"Should have gotten three with the bat there. Clever. It just slipped from his hands, and away he goes! Touches down with the gloves, does he? No, he doesn't," exclaimed the commentator on air. "Wow! So they will signal one short here. That is comedy. This is what I don't understand about one short. If you are short on one run, of course the second one shouldn't count. Because technically you didn't get the first. It always confuses me."

The moment the umpire signalled the short run, the disappointment on Rizwan's face narrated the whole story. He had his arms over his head, shook his head as he put back on the gloves and picked up the bat. Rizwan was eventually dismissed for 24 off 20 balls after which Babar took centre stage. The former Pakistan captain notched up a half-century, scoring 58 off 37 before perishing to leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Pakistan's innings never really recovered from there and were restricted to 179/7 in 20 overs, allowing New Zealand to seal the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.