Watch: Pakistan star hilariously takes young fan's phone after taking selfie in 2nd ODI vs Netherlands; video goes viral

cricket
Published on Aug 19, 2022 06:04 PM IST

A video went viral on social media where the Pakistan star playfully teases a young fan by taking away his phone after clicking a selfie during the 2nd ODI against Netherlands.

Mohammad Wasim with a Pakistan fan(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan produced an impressive outing in the second ODI against the Netherlands, defeating the hosts by 7 wickets to seal the three-match series in Hazelaarweg. The first game between both sides had been quite intense, as Netherlands came close to producing an upset; in a 315-run chase, the hosts fell short by merely 16 runs. However, the Babar Azam-led side enjoyed a dominant outing as they bowled out the hosts on 186 before chasing down the target in 33.4 overs.

It's not every year that teams from Asia visit the Netherlands and so, Pakistan's tour to the country provided the team's fans to catch a look of their star players up close. In a rather hilarious moment, Pakistan youngster Mohammad Wasim Jr. playfully teased a young Pakistan fan as he clicked a picture with him.

After taking a selfie with the fan, Wasim hilariously play-acted taking the phone with him. He did that thrice before eventually handing the phone back to the fan.

Watch:

Earlier, Netherlands faced a disappointing batting collapse and if not for the contributions from Bas de Leede (89) and Tom Cooper (66), the hosts could've potentially been wrapped up in a two-figure total. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz picked three wickets each for Pakistan, while Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan were all among wickets as well.

Pakistan had faced early setbacks with Fakhar Zaman (3) and Imam-ul-Haq (6) departing cheaply, but Babar Azam (57) scored another impressive half-century while Mohammad Rizwan (69*) and Agha Salman (50*) also produced impressive fifties to secure a seven-wicket win for the visitors.

The final ODI takes place on August 21.

Topics
pakistan cricket team netherlands
