Watch: Mohammed Shami's million-dollar gesture towards fan getting thrashed by police for invading pitch, wins hearts

Mohammed Shami was in devastating form on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. The veteran pacer took a four-wicket haul which saw the Aussies get bowled out for 263 in 78.4 overs. Shami took the crucial wickets of David Warner (15), Travis Head (12), and also added Nathan Lyon to Matthew Kuhnemann to his kitty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unlike the first Test, the visitors put in a better performance with the bat. Usman Khawaja was in good form and registered 81 runs off 125 balls, packed with 12 fours and a six. Peter Handscomb played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 142 deliveries, including nine fours, and captain Pat Cummins slammed a crucial knock of 33 runs off 59 deliveries. Other than Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three-wicket hauls respectively. In response to Australia's first innings score, India posted 21/0 in nine overs at Stumps. Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) will resume batting for the hosts on Day 2.

Also Read | Watch: Khawaja looks in horror, Shastri goes berserk on-air as KL Rahul grabs unbelievable one-handed catch in 2nd Test

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Day 1, Shami won hearts with a million-dollar gesture and it caught everyone's attention. A pitch invader had entered the field and before he could reach any cricketer, the fan was stopped by security guards, who also beat him up while dragging him away. Reacting to the situation, Shami walked up to the officials and asked them to calmly take away the pitch invader without any violence. Here is the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hosts lead 1-0 in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs. The first Test match saw plenty of positives including a century from Rohit. Meanwhile, Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged five-wicket hauls. On Day 2 of the second Test, Rohit and Rahul will be looking to keep their wicket and build some momentum. Meanwhile, Australia will be seeking an early breakthrough.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON