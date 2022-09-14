Watch: Mohammed Siraj starts County Championship stint with five-wicket haul

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj made his start to life in England's County Championship in spectacular fashion, taking five wickets playing for Warwickshire against Somerset. Siraj ended with figures of 24-6-82-5 as Warwickshire dismissed Somerset for 219.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The County Championship tweeted out a video of Siraj's wickets. His first wicket was that of Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who fell for five runs off 20 balls. Siraj then went on to dismiss George Bartlett, James Rew, Lewis Gregory and Josh Davey. Siraj has joined India spinner Jayant Yadav in Warwickshire. Jayant took one wicket while the second highest wicket taker behind Siraj was fellow pacer Henry Brooks, who took three.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed India international fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for the final three matches of the County Championship season. The 28-year-old will arrive at Edgbaston ahead of the Bears home fixture against Somerset on Monday, 12 September," the county club stated in a media release announcing his signing.

ALSO READ | Vengsarkar names 3 players who should have been in India's T20 World Cup squad: 'They all had a brilliant IPL season'

Siraj said he is looking forward to his maiden County stint. "I can't wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I'm excited to experience County Cricket," Siraj said.

"Edgbaston is a world class stadium and the atmosphere it created this year for the Test was special. I am really looking forward to making it my home in September and hopefully helping the Bears end the season well. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A natural swinger of the ball, Siraj has played for his country 26 times in all formats, taking 56 wickets. In total, he has taken 403 wickets in 207 career matches with 194 of those in first-class cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON