Watch: MS Dhoni buys new SUV, takes two Indian cricketers for a ride

Former India captain MS Dhoni lived up to his love for vehicles, buying a Kia EV6, which now adds to his posh collection of cars and motorcycles. Kia EV6 is a five-seater fully electric SUV, available at a range of INR 59.95-64.95 Lakhs. In a video posted on Twitter, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain can be seen with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav, and he takes them for a drive in his new car.

Kia recently announced that it has sold over 200 EV6s in India, which makes it a moneymaker. It is a two-wheel drive setup with a front-mounted single motor that produces a maximum 299 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. It is powered by a pair of electric motors. They are mounted at each axle, with a total output of 325 horsepower and 605 Newton-meters of torque.

Here is a video of Dhoni and his new Kia EV6:

The SUV also has a 77.4 kWh battery pack and it can be charged from up to 350 kW DC fast chargers. It is also Kia's first-all electric car and also uses Hundair Kia e-GMP platform.

Aiming to win IPL 2023 with CSK, Dhoni will be hoping for his franchise to make the right buys in the upcoming auction. CSK are expected to keep an eye on lucrative options like Kane Williamson and Mayan Agarwal as former IPL skippers are heading to the mini-auction as free agents. CSK have INR 20.45 crore remaining in their purse and are expected to fill the two overseas slots. The side has already released the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan. CSK has retained Indian stars Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary and Subhranshu Senapati.

