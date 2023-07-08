Watch: MS Dhoni sensationally breaks social media hiatus, wins the internet with unmissable birthday celebration video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of India's most decorated skipper, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday. The ex-India cricketer was greeted with heartfelt messages from fans, former colleagues, and other renowned members of the sports fraternity on the occasion.

A screengrab of MS Dhoni's Instagram post

Responding to the immense love he received, Dhoni, who usually stays away from social media, dropped a surprise for his fans. The veteran cricketer gave fans a glimpse of how he celebrated his birthday and shared a reel on Instagram.

In the video Dhoni can be seen cutting a small cake and feeding it to his pet dogs, most likely in his hometown Ranchi. The video was flooded with likes and comments, fetching over a million reactions in less than 30 minutes.

“Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday,” he wrote in the caption.

Dhoni's reputation as one of the most successful skipper and cricketer remains unparallel. He is the only Indian captain to have won all the three ICC trophies (2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013). The first finale of the ICC World Test Championship was played after his retirement.

Apart from his many laurels in the international arena, Dhoni is also regarded the best in business when it comes to Indian Premier League (IPL). The talismanic cricketer has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles, the last being in the latest edition against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

With most anticipating the season to be Dhoni's final appearance in the lucrative T20 league, the stadiums were covered in hue of yellow irrespective of the venue. Dhoni too matched the reputation of being a dangerous custodian, mesmerising fans with towering sixes in the limited chances he got. His lightning quick wicketkeeping too rewind memories from the past, for instance the Shubman Gill stumping in the finals against Gujarat Titans.

One thing that did trouble Dhoni was his left knee as it was seen heavily strapped on few occasions. Following the conclusion of IPL, the CSK captain also underwent a surgery in Mumbai for the same.

It is reported that Dhoni will need three to four months of rehabilitation time, after which he will start preparing for the next edition.

