Watch: 'My goodness. Don't believe this' - Twitter stunned at Pooja Vastrakar's bizarre run out decision in Asia Cup

Earlier this month, Deepti Sharma's run out of Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end made headlines, drawing mixed reactions from across the cricket fraternity. But it seems the Indian women's team is not done with its share of controversial run outs. In India's opening game of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup, Pooja Vastrakar was adjudged run out under bizarre circumstances; the batter had seemingly reached inside the crease before the bails were dislodged, but was given out regardless.

While Deepti's decision to run Dean out came within the laws of the game, it's hard to ascertain why Pooja was given out; even the commentators were shocked at the decision.

Watch:

Pooja was dismissed on 1 and India eventually scored 150/6 in 20 overs in the innings. The dismissal didn't have a larger impact on the result, however, as India cruised to a 41-run victory after bowling Sri Lanka out on 109 in 18.2 overs.

Many on Twitter raised questions over the dismissal, however, including India's legendary former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

It was an all-round effort from the Indian bowling lineup, with Dayalan Hemalatha taking three wickets, while Vastrakar and Deepti picking two. Radha Yadav also took a wicket.

Earlier, Jemimah Rodrigues put up a boundary-hitting exhibition as she whacked 11 fours and a maximum in her counter-attacking 53-ball 76 innings to help India post 150 for six on a wicket where batters struggled due to low bounce. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (10) was the first to be dismissed, while her fellow opener Shafali Verma's (6) batting woes continued as she became spinner Oshadi Ranasinghe’s (3/32) first victim of the day.

But Rodrigues, who is coming off a wrist injury, was in control from the beginning, timing the ball to perfection.

She kept sending the ball to the fence every over and punished the Sri Lankan bowling attack all over the field.

Rodrigues raced to her half-century in 38 deliveries and together with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30) steered India over the 100-run mark.

