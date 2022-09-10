Watch: 'Smile toh aapke sawal pe aa rahi hai... pata hi nahi Urvashi kaun hai' - Naseem's hilarious reply to journalist

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela became a target for trolls on social media after she shared an edited romantic reel video featuring Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. Taking to Instagram, Urvashi shared a clip in her story where she was enjoying the India-Pakistan contest in the Asia Cup 2022, which was followed by glimpses of Naseem with romantic music playing in the background. Urvashi faced netizens' ire for sharing a video with a Pakistani player.

With Urvashi taking social media by storm, journalists didn't miss the chance of asking Naseem about the viral clip. But he clarified that he has no clue about the actor and her much-talked-about reel.

"Smile toh aapke question pe aa raha hai… mujhe toh pata hi nahi Urvashi kaun hai (I am smiling at your question. I don't know who Urvashi is). I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect," said Naseem ahead of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Urvashi earlier sparked a meme fest on social media when she was linked with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, after her controversial interview. She gave an interview to a popular entertainment portal, the clip of which has now gone viral on social media.

In the interview, Urvashi said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

“I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Urvashi told Bollywood Hungama.

"So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai," she added.

Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added hashtags – 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' at the end of the note.

Urvashi also took to Instagram to respond to Pant's story. She posted a note which read, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hashtags – "RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don't take advantage of a silent girl".

