Watch: Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan lead PAK cricketers in 'intense gym session' ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

cricket
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 01:01 PM IST

Asia Cup 2022: Before the match gets underway on Sunday, the Pakistan cricket team were seen sweating it out in the gym in their bid to prepare well for the cracker- jack encounter against India.

Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan during a Pakistan training session.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India face arch-rivals Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022's Super 4 stage on Sunday, making it the second time that both these sides clashed against each other in the tournament. The two teams had faced off against each other in the group stage where India had thrashed Pakistan by five wickets. Before the match gets underway on Sunday, the Pakistan cricket team were seen sweating it out in the gym in their bid to prepare well for the cracker-jack encounter against India.

The official account of Pakistan Cricket Board shared on Twitter, a video of the teams' gym training session on Saturday. In the video, Pakistani players can be seen lifting weights and doing strength building exercises. Sharing the video, they wrote " Sweat and hard work! Intense gym session for the boys #AsiaCup2022 | #BackTheBoysInGreen."

Earlier Pakistan had thrashed minnows Hong Kong by a massive 155 runs in their second group A match, to storm into the super 4. The men in green are looking in great touch on the back of their bowlers like Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan is in terrific form and the highest run scorer in the tournament, with a total of 121 runs so far. With Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed in the middle order, Pakistan's batting also holds quite a sting. The presence of power- hitter Khushdil Shah, further adds to their scoring prowess.

However, the lack of runs from captain Babar Azam is hurting the side and that's one aspect where Pakistan would look to improve in their match against India. Also, the news of bowler Shahnawaz Dahani being ruled out of the match against India, has hurt Pakistan's preparations for the big match.

Meanwhile the Indian team would look to draw inspiration from its win in the previous match against Pakistan and increase its prospect of qualifying for the finals, with a win again.

