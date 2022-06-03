Watch: Neil Wagner engages with fans on Day 1 of ENG vs NZ opener, wins heart with special gesture

As the bowlers of both England and New Zealand dictated the proceedings in the opening day of the first Test at Lord's, Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner was spotted engaging with the fans on the sidelines. The 36-year-old, who has not been fielded in the Kiwi XI, also gave away a pair of pads to a spectator, following which he signed autographs for few sitting on the front row.

The moment was caught on camera while the action continued on the pitch. Here is a video of the moment:

The opening day saw veteran seamer James Andreson pluck four wickets, while England debutant Matthew Potts too ended picking the same number of scalps. The 23-year-old dismissed Kane Williamson on 2 as New Zealand were packed for 132 after opting to bat first.

The action didn't end there and it was the tourists' who then produced a similar show with the ball. Quick bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson scalped two wickets each as England reached 116/7 at stumps on Day 1.

England were all out for 141 on Day 2 as the hosts took a slender lead of nine runs. Zak Crawley was the top-scorer for England with 43 runs, while Alex Lees made 25 as the rest of their batting order suffered a collapse.

The match also saw a concussion substitute in the form of Jack Leach. The spinner landed awkwardly while trying to save a four, following which he was withdrawn from the contest. Matt Parkinson has been named as Leach's replacement and will be making his Test debut in the ongoing encounter.

