Watch: New Zealand's Devon Conway's 'photo-finish fielding' against Pakistan takes Twitter by storm

Pakistan have made a strong start to their tri-series with Bangladesh and New Zealand, hosted by the latter. They beat the hosts by six wickets on Friday by six wickets before which they had defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs to firmly put themselves on top of the other two sides. However, among the things that caught the attention of fans from the match against New Zealand was the hosts' wicketkeeper Devon Conway's effort to deny Pakistan a boundary in the 12th over.

Veteran fast bowler Tim Southee had the ball in his hand and Shadab Khan was the batter. Southee sent in a slow delivery for the fourth ball and Shadab walked accross to the off side for a ramp shot over the keeper. Conway gave it chase all the way before sliding in foot first as if he was putting in a football-style sliding tackle. He then parried the ball back into play just before it reached the boundary.

The umpires checked if it was four or not and the replays showed that Conway had dragged the ball away with his foot just as it was within centimetres of the boundary rope.

Pakistan went on to win the match with captain Babar Azam scoring 79 in 53. Some of the blame was laid on Conway and his captain Kane Williamson, with the pair curiously putting up a partnership of 61 runs that came in 52 balls for the second wicket. Conway, who made a name for his big-hitting in the IPL and the extraordinary start he made to his Test career, scored 36 off 35 balls while Williamson scored 31 in 30. New Zealand were restricted to a total of 147/8 which Pakistan chased down in 18.2 overs.

It was also a match in which New Zealand were uncharacteristically sloppy in the field, except for Conway's exceptional effort. “We pride ourselves in that area,” said Williamson after the match about the fielding. “Need to just switch on and hopefully a few learnings going into tomorrow night.”

