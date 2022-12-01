Watch: 'Oh Jason that's a delicious ball' - Labuschagne's hilarious reaction to Holder's delivery in AUS vs WI 1st Test

Australia are taking on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Perth. Opting to bat, the Aussies faced an early blow when David Warner was dismissed on five, but Usman Khawaja (65) revived the innings alongside Marnus Labuschagne, who scored an incredible double-hundred as both forged a 142-run partnership for the second wicket. Labuschagne eventually scored 204 off 350 deliveries, putting another solid 251-run stand alongside Steve Smith.

The 28-year-old batter had remained unbeaten at the end of the first day and the minutes before the end of the day's play, barely survived being dismissed after a scorcher from Jason Holder. The Windies all-rounder pitched the delivery on length and shaped it perfectly away from Labuschagne. While the ball from Holder was top-notch in itself, the way the batter complimented him was rather amusing.

As Labuschagne was beaten on the delivery, he screamed, “Oh Jason that's a delicious ball!” bringing a smile to Holder's face. The commentators, too, couldn't suppress a laugh at Labuschagne's reaction.

The batter was eventually dismissed by captain Kraigg Brathwaite shortly after the former reached his double century in the Test. Steve Smith, meanwhile, also scored a century in the match as Australia further solidified their position in the Test.

Australia had resumed the second day on 293-2 with Labuschagne on 154 and Smith on 59, and the West Indies desperate for a breakthrough in cloudy conditions conducive for swing bowling.

Instead, Labuschagne and Smith continued from where they left off overnight and stubbornly piled up the misery on the tourists, taking the game away with each run.

Smith batted flawlessly to equal the former Australia batting legend Bradman in his 88th Test appearance. Only Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32) and Matthew Hayden (30) have scored more hundreds for Australia. Labuschagne's double century is his second since his 215 against New Zealand in Sydney in January 2020. He batted for 483 minutes and hit a six and 20 fours of 350 balls.

