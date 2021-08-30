'Watch out for big score from Virat Kohli': Brad Hogg makes big prediction for India captain

It has been a long and hard wait for Virat Kohli fans to see a hundred from the India captain. Kohli's last ton was in the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kotla. Since then, Kohli has played 51 international innings across all formats, and has not been able to get to a hundred.

The Indian skipper managed to score a half century in the 2nd innings of the 3rd Test against India at Headingley, before he was dismissed by Ollie Robinson for 55.

But seeing his batting on Day 3 and Day 4 of the third Test, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is convinced that Kohli is not far from getting a hundred soon.

"I am predicting that Virat Kohli will score a hundred somewhere along the line. I just think he has realized what difference was there in his technique two years ago from what it is now. I just saw in the final innings that there were slight adjustments in the way he set up. When Virat Kohli gets in right, he doesn't take time to turn it around. So for me, watch out for a big score from Virat Kohli," Hogg said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

Hogg further went on to defend Kohli's captaincy despite the loss in the 2nd Test by an innings and 76 runs.

"I think Virat Kohli is a very good skipper. I think he is a skipper that Australia and England fear. He just imposes himself on the opposition. We have had just one loss here so this is where you start asking questions.

"What sets good leaders apart from mediocre leaders is the way that they come back from adversity. But I know England fear Virat Kohli by the way he imposes himself in the middle," Hogg signed off.

