Watch: Pakistan star pulls of Dravid's memorable act after taking 39 balls to get off the mark in SL vs PAK 1st Test

Amid lack of support from top-order batters, Babar did find able assistance from the lower-order options, one of which was a young Pakistan cricketer, who en route to his unbeaten 5 off 42, pulled off India legend Rahul Dravid's memorable act.
Rahuld Dravid (right)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 04:18 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan captain Babar Azam led a stupendous fightback for his team in the second session, scoring his 22nd half-century before nearing the elusive three-figure mark amid minimal support from top-order batters the other end in the opening Test match of the series against Sri Lanka in Galle. However, Babar did find able assistance from the lower-order batters, one of which was young Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah, who en route to his unbeaten 5 off 42, pulled off India legend Rahul Dravid's memorable act.

It was back in the 2008 Sydney Test between India and Australia when Dravid had taken taken longer than usual to get off the mark which left the crowd agitated. But eventually, off the 40th delivery he faced, Dravid managed to grab a single which left the entire crowd elated and Dravid, in response, lifted the bat in light celebration.

Naseem on Sunday pulled off an exact similar. In a bid to stay alive at the crease, Naseem looked top play safely and keep Babar's bid to reduce the first-innings gap strong. And en route, he took 39 balls to get off the mark when a delivery from Sri Lanka fast bowler Kasun Rajitha hit the outside edge and went past the slip cordon for a boundary.

Naseem immediately raised his with a smile as the on-air commentators laughed over it.

Earlier in the innings, Pakistan top order were dismissed for just 24 runs in 18.3 overs Mohammad Rizwan looked to show some support towards Babar, but was dismissed for 19 off 35 by Ramesh Mendis. Pakistan then collapsed further to go 7 down for just 85 runs in 38.4 overs before Yasir Shah and Hasan Ali played a crucial part in Pakistan's recovery with their respective knocks of 56-ball 18 and 21-ball 7.

