Watch: Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan tries his hand at bowling, chips in as medium-pacer in County Championship

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan made headlines after he tried his hand at bowling while playing for Sussex in the ongoing 2022 season of the County Championship. Rizwan, who is playing in the team alongside India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, was seen bowling medium pace during Sussex's drawn game against Durham. (Also Read | Mitchell Marsh's judgement error leaves internet in splits, Wasim Jaffer joins the party with best reaction)

In the video shared by Sussex's official Twitter handle, the Pakistan star can be seen running in with a short run-up and bowling a tight line against the opposition. He conceded five runs in his two overs. "He does it all. M. Rizwan's first over in the County Championship," wrote Sussex Cricket.

Shaheen Afridi also reacted to Rizwan's bowling display and came up with a hilarious reply. "Rizzi bhai, ab kya hum retirement le lain? Ye aap kya ker rahe hain? Kuch hamare liye bhi chorh dain," he wrote.

Talking about the game, Pujara shone with the bat to score his second double hundred in three matches. The Indian shared a century stand with Rizwan as the pair put on 154 for the sixth wicket at Hove. India cut bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan but Pujara and Rizwan's batting stand drew a lot of attention on social media.

As the duo began its partnership in the final session of Day 2, a picture of the two having a conversation at the crease went viral. The cricket heavyweights have not faced each other in a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India in 2012/13. They will lock horns in this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

While Rizwan turned heads with his bowling antics, Pujara notched up another big score since his ousting from the Indian team.

The veteran batter was dropped from the Indian Test team following the series loss in South Africa earlier this year. On his Sussex debut against Derbyshire, Pujara had scored 6 and an unbeaten 201.

