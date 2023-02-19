Watch: Dravid lets out a massive roar; Rohit, Jadeja react from dressing room after Pujara hits winning runs in 2nd Test

Team India registered an emphatic six-wicket victory over Australia in the second Test of the series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match rubber. Cheteshwar Pujara, who was playing in his 100th Test, smashed the winning runs as he stepped out to loft the delivery over deep midwicket against Todd Murphy. Chasing a paltry 115-run target, India lost four wickets with Pujara remaining unbeaten on 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the winning hit, India head coach Rahul Dravid let out a massive roar, while Rohit Sharma greeted Ravindra Jadeja, who was the star of Day 3 for the hosts. Jadeja picked seven wickets in the second innings as India dismissed nine Aussie batters inside the first session to bowl the visitors out on 113. Australia had resumed Day 3 on 61/1.

Watch the winning hit from Pujara, who ended the match with a four:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the winning moments as Dravid and other members of the Indian team management celebrate the unassailable 2-0 lead in the series:

In the 115-run chase, India faced an early setback as KL Rahul – once again – failed to deliver as he was dismissed on 1. Rohit Sharma, then, was cruising on 31 off just 20 deliveries when a miscommunication with Pujara resulted in a run out. The dismissal brought Virat Kohli to the crease, who became the fastest batter to 25,000 international runs in his short stay at the wicket, as he scored 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pujara, with KS Bharat, eventually remained unbeaten in the run-chase to take India to victory.

Earlier, Australia had opted to bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and put 263 runs on the board. India, meanwhile, finished their innings on 262 with Axar Patel (74), Virat Kohli (44), and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) making important contributions.

With a 2-0 lead, India have successfully retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and will return for the third Test of the series on March 1 in Indore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON