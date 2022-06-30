Watch: Rahul, Rohit's hundreds, Siraj's magic - Top moments of India vs England Test series

India are preparing to face against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match at the Edgbaston in Birmingham starting July 1. India travelled to England in August-September 2021, and performed well against an England team which was going through the motions at the time. However, England now have a new coach, captain, and backroom staff, and on the heels of their 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand, will be full of confidence, hoping to end the series at 2-2.

Before the all-important Test kicks off here is a visit back to the first four Tests of the series, and the most memorable moments from the Indian team as they took a 2-1 lead following victories at Lord’s and the Oval, as well as a hard-fought draw at Trent Bridge.

King Kohli plays a captain's knock as Team India's top-order collapses at the Oval

In the first innings of the fourth Test, Kohli walked in at 28/2 after KL Rahul departed, and stood firm at one end as wickets well from the other. Fresh off being rolled over for 78 at Headingley, India needed a strong innings from their captain — and he stood up, scoring exactly 50 runs, doing just enough to keep India interested and within touching distance of their hosts. With the help of Shardul Thakur’s quickfire 57, India pushed on to 191, which they would have taken when Jadeja departed at69-4.

Rohit Sharma breaks the Oval jinx with his maiden overseas Test century {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit Sharma had shown flashes of quality upon his return to the top of the order in Test cricket against Australia, but a big score had eluded him. India were trailing by 99 runs in the fourth Test when he opened the batting alongside KL Rahul, and played a solid, unmoving innings of 127, surviving England’s in-form pacers and ensuring India had enough batting to put up a target of 368.

KL Rahul's 126 runs gets him featured on the Lord's Honours board {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were questions about KL Rahul’s technique against the swinging ball after his torrid tour of England in 2018, but he answered those criticisms in style. From nowhere in the scheme things, Rahul got the opportunity to open the batting in the second Test due to an injury to Mayank Agarwal. Using this, he played a responsible innings at Lord’s to bring up his century, a famous one which set India on their way towards a very respectable first innings score.

With an eight-wicket haul, Mohammad Siraj shines {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohammed Siraj truly came into his own after he led India’s bowling attack at the victory at the Gabba, and he continued the performance with a remarkable showing at Lord’s. His zippy nature and ability to extract lateral movement made him a weapon on the slope, as he took 4 wickets in the first innings. He wasn’t done: with India needing to bowl out England on the last day of the Test, Siraj bowled with pace and aggression, making sure the England batters always had their backs to the wall. He took the wickets of Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, before removing Jos Buttler, England’s last recognized batter — and who can forget how he celebrated knocking over the stumps of James Anderson, the dismissal which won India the historic Test?

The Bumrah and Shami Show… With the bat {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Joe Root dragged England to a 27-run lead, India found themselves in a spot of bother in the third innings at 194-7 at Lord's. The fortunes were swinging England’s way at that moment, but India’s seamers Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishant Sharma combined for 106 runs between them. This included an 89-run partnership between Shami and Bumrah, as Shami reached a half-century, only his second in Test cricket, and that too with a maximum. India kept extending the lead before declaring at 298/8. Then they bowled England out for 120 on the fifth day in a memorable day of Test cricket.

