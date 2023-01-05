Watch: Rahul Tripathi receives debut cap before 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka, joins Tendulkar and Dravid in special club

Indian batter Rahul Tripathi received his debut cap from batting coach Vikram Rathour in the lead-up to the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday. After upstaging Sri Lanka in the curtain-raiser, Hardik Pandya-led Team India is eyeing another series win in the shortest format at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. On the eve of the 2nd T20I, Team India suffered an injury blow in the form of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who has been ruled out of the bilateral series.

With Samson ruled out of the T20I series due to a knee injury, the Rahul Dravid-coached side was expected to tinker with their playing XI for the upcoming encounter at Pune. Minutes before the traditional coin toss, local boy Tripathi was picked in the Indian XI as the star batter received his debut cap from batting coach Rathour at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Tripathi has become the third oldest player to make his T20I debut for India's men's team after batting icons Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. The Ranchi-born cricketer has played 76 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tripathi has plied his trade with Rising Pune Supergiant, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich league. The 31-year-old has scored 1798 runs in 76 IPL matches.

Talking about the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka, stand-in skipper Pandya won the toss and the hosts opted to bowl at Pune. Skipper Pandya also confirmed that speed merchant Arshdeep Singh has returned to the side for the series decider. Pacer Arshdeep has replaced fast bowler Harshal Patel in the Indian XI for the 2nd T20I.

“Going to bowl first. Thought that the dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn't change. Oh I didn't know that (teams batting first have better record here). Happy with the way we bowled and fielded. At the Wankhede to defend 160, bowlers did a great job. Tripathi makes his debut. Arshdeep comes back in place of Harshal,” Pandya said after winning the toss.

