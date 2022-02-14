WATCH: Sangakkara convinces other teams to join Archer bidding war before MI's 8-crore bid in IPL Auction's viral video

One of the biggest talking point from the second day of the mega auction for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the bidding war for Jofra Archer, the first time when Mumbai Indians were seen active on Sunday, as they kept their paddle high throughout until acquiring the England pacer for INR 8 crore. However, for the thousands of viewers, it was Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara's act that caught maximum attention as the video went viral.

Having listed for a base price of INR 2 crore, Rajasthan and Mumbai kicked off the bidding war with the price soaring past the 5-crore mark. But with Mumbai sending signs of auction with their 6-crore bid, Rajasthan opted out with Sangakkara spotted shaking his head in disappointment.

It was then that the legendary cricketer was spotted convincing other franchises to place their bid for Archer.

Sanga was trying to convince other teams to increase the bid 😏 pic.twitter.com/H6GRKU1Myk — ᧁꪖꪊ᥅ꪖꪜ  (@ImGS_08) February 13, 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad did manage to give Mumbai one last tussle with their 7-crore bid, but the latter raised the bar by a mark and Archer was subsequently roped in by the five-time IPL winners.

Although the England pacer is unlikely to play this season owing to an injury, but Mumbai will be unleashing a dream pace combination of Archer and Jasprit Bumrah in 2023 season.

"Jofra has been a player Mahela gave his first professional debut to and since then we have been thinking about them as a pair. So happy that we got them together. Although he is going to play next year, we are very happy to have Jofra and Bumrah make a lethal pair for our bowling attack,” franchise owner Akash Ambani said on Sunday.