Watch: Ramiz Raja brutally trolled by Pakistan anchor for 'Kohli-Babar' comment with epic 'kudrat ka nizam' reply

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has not been a fan of how Pakistan media have been critical of the national side. Speaking an interview, Ramiz explained that when Virat Kohli had scored that unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup, India had forgotten that fact that they were out of the tournament, but the same wouldn't have applied for Babar Azam as media would have rather focussed on his strike rate. However, the PCB chairman was shut by the Pakistan anchor in epic fashion.

Pakistan's batting has been subject to recent criticism in their build up to the T20 World Cup. Openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan's strike rate has been an issue along with Pakistan's middle order. But Ramiz feels that Pakistan media have been a tad too harsh on the team and exemplified with a statement on the Indian team.

Here is how the conversation unfolded…

Ramiz Raja: Previously we used to falter at the very first hurdle. Yes we reached the final and yes we did not play well. But it's okay to have a bad day. But there were others teams as well in the Asia Cup. I mean then India should then have been severely criticised for not reaching the final. But that is not what their fans and media do. I'll tell you...when Virat Kohli scored a century against Afghanistan, they forgot their entire Asia Cup. Will we ever do that? What we say is that Babar Azam scored a ton, but his strike rate was 135 while David Warner's was 147.3. So this is useless,” he said.

Anchor: That is because Kohli hadn't scored his 71st (international) century for three years. Or else it wouldn't have been that important.

Ramiz Raja: What are you talking about? He dropped four catches in that match that too against a team like Afghanistan. And my point is that, if a Pakistani batter scores a century why isn't it run in that fashion in the media?

Anchor: Unn chaar catches chootne ko toh main kudrat ka nizam kahungi (I would call those four catch drops as laws of nature) because this 'kudrat ka nizam' is very famous these days.

The phrase 'kudrat ka nizam' was recently used by Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq after their loss in one of the matches in the home series against England earlier ths month, for which the Pakistan crcket legend was heavily trolled and criticised.

"Day and night, summer and winter, rains… they are all natural. Ye kudrat ka nizam hai. Just like that, sport is also the same. Win and loss will be there. We need to accept it, and we do. The effort and intent to win is there. Hopefully, we will do well (in upcoming matches)," he had said to explain Pakistan's loss in the third game of the series.

