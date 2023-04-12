Watch: Ravindra Jadeja bamboozles Sanju Samson with a cracker, castles RR captain to achieve sensational T20 feat

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson had yet another tough outing in the 2023 Indian Premier League on Wednesday, when he was dismissed on a duck against Chennai Super Kings. This was Samson's second-successive duck in the season; in the previous match, he was dismissed on a four-ball duck against Delhi Capitals last week. CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Samson on latter's second delivery of the innings, breaching through his defence in the ninth over.

Jadeja dismisses Samson(IPL)

Jadeja bowled the delivery full and quick, drifting between the middle and leg-stump. Samson went on the backfoot and attempted to play a block shot but missed the line, as Jadeja succeeded in castling the Royals captain. This was also Jadeja's second wicket in the over after he had previously dismissed Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26 balls).

Watch:

Jadeja also reached a key T20 feat with the dismissal of Samson; it was his 200th wicket in the shortest format of the game (international and domestic).

Earlier, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and opted to bowl in Chennai; Moeen Ali made a return to the side while Maheesh Theekshana also appeared in his first game for the Super Kings in the 2023 season. Tushar Deshpande struck early in the RR innings when he dismissed the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal on 10.

Padikkal, who had been struggling in the middle-order since the start of the season, was promoted at no.3 and even as his stay didn't last long, his performance was significantly better as the left-handed Padikkal smashed five fours for his 38. Padikkal had scores of 2 and 21 (off 26 deliveries) in two matches for the Royals prior to his outing on Wednesday.

The Royals will regain top position in the IPL 2023 table with a win over the Super Kings; conversely, CSK will re-enter the top-4 if they beat the Royals. Both sides have had two wins in three matches so far.

