Watch: Ravindra Jadeja begins training after knee surgery, shares video with fans

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 last month that eventually ruled him out of the T20 World Cup. The left handed batter's injury hampered the balance of the Indian team significantly ahead of the marquee tournament; the men in blue, however, zeroed in on Axar Patel as his replacement, who produced consistent performances in the home series against Australia and South Africa preceding the marquee tournament.

Jadeja is continuing his recovery from the injury and on Wednesday, he posted a video on Twitter where he can be seen engaging in training.

Watch:

The 33-year old underwent a surgery and had shared a heartfelt message on social media, thanking the people involved after his successful procedure.

“The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," Jadeja had posted on social media.

Meanwhile cricket fans are expecting that Jadeja's absence shouldn't hamper India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup. Some cricket experts are backing left handed batter Rishabh Pant to be picked in the playing XI over right-handed Dinesh Karthik during the T20 World Cup matches. The experts feel that a left-handed batter will provide the X-factor like Jadeja had done with a match winning knock against Pakistan during the group stage in Asia Cup 2022.

Talking about Jadeja's injury in September, India head coach Rahul Dravid had said that it was a part of the sport and the team had to “manage” without him.

