Watch: Ravindra Jadeja makes umpire wait with epic 'THE BOYS' moment in unmissable video from IND vs WI 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja exudes swag. Be it his sword celebrations, press conferences of simply the amazing fielding skills that makes him an asset for a captain. Ask Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni and they would agree. Despite being bogged down by injuries, Jadeja has made a seamless and smooth comeback into the Indian team by a string of impressive performances. Long known as a bowler who can bat, Jadeja's batting has seen a sharp upward curve which thankfully for the Indian team is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite the presence of Hardik Pandya, Jadeja has become an indispensable member of this team as his Team India absence of felt dearly at the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup last year.

Can Ravindra Jadeja's swag be topped?(Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently featuring for India in the West Indies Test, Jadeja – who came into the series on the back of a successful IPL season for Chennai Super Kings – picked 3/26 in the first innings. In fact, Jadeja picked up a wicket in only his second over as after getting hit for a boundary, the all-rounder was helped by a stunning piece of fielding by Mohammed Siraj to cut short Jermaine Blackwood's innings. Everyone on the ground, commentary box and those on TV sets cherished the spectacular catch, but Jadeja's celebration took the cake.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, which could have skipped the onlooker's attention, Jadeja was spotted producing his version of 'The Boys' meme. As Jadeja all-rounder returned for his third over, collected the ball but and was about to approach his run-up, he realised something. Immediately, Jadeja took off his goggles and adjusted his hair by looking at his reflection in the shades, even making the umpire wait inadvertently in the process. It took a few seconds but Jadeja was then back darting through his overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

Jadeja's wickets

The clip sent social media into a frenzy as users were wooed over by Jadeja's uber-cool demeanour. The post was flooded with comments such as 'Jalwa hai hamaara' and 'Jadeja, the kind of swag'. Two overs later, Jadeja picked up his second wicket, dismissing Joshua de Silva out caught behind. Debutant Alick Athanaze, who top-scored with 47 tries to get on top of Jadeja by hitting him for consecutive boundaries later in the innings but the all-rounder bounced back with the wicket of Kemar Roach to finish with a three-fer on Day 1 at Dominica's Windsor Park.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON