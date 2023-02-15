Watch: 'Respect element shouldn't be missing' - Shoaib Malik's huge remark on Amir's 'aggression' against Babar Azam

Peshawar Zalmi held their nerves to beat Karachi Kings in a thrilling Pakistan Super League match on Wednesday. In his first appearance against the Kings since leaving the side last year, Babar Azam produced a sublime performance as he smashed 68 off 40 deliveries, while England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored a brilliant 92 off merely fifty balls to take Zalmi to a strong total of 199/5. In reply, Kings fell merely two runs short as they reached 197/5 in 20 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to Babar facing his old franchise, the match also saw some interesting match-ups with the Pakistan captain facing Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, both of whom aren't a part of the national team. While Amir had taken a retirement from international cricket in 2021 but opened himself to the possibility of a return after change in PCB administration in December last year, Imad is out-of-favour with the side due to inconsistent performances.

Also read: Watch: Mohammad Amir throws ball in anger after Babar Azam hits him for four in Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL game

Naturally, tempers flared in the game, especially when Amir bowled to Babar. After the Pakistan batter smashed Amir for a brilliant flick for four, Amir vent his frustration out as he threw the ball towards the keeper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the game, Shoaib Malik – who represented Karachi Kings – spoke in detail about the incident. When asked if Amir should keep calm and focus on his bowling, Malik insisted that there is mutual respect between all the players.

“(I believe) the respect element shouldn't be missing. I've seen Babar, Amir, Imad... whenever they meet, they greet each other with respect,” Malik said in the post-match press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In this room, you won't be compatible in the same way with everyone. Some would gel up well, you'd like some and you might not like some others. But that would only be on professional basis. I'm sure you all respect each other too.

“It's good for the league. Once you enter the league, you need to focus on what encourages you to deliver your best. But we know no one crosses the line,” Malik said.

The right-handed batter scored 52 off just 34 balls in the match against Zalmi but couldn't steer the side to victory at the National Stadium in Karachi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON