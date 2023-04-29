Watch: Ponting throws cold stare after DC captain David Warner gets dismissed for duck vs SRH

Five nights back, David Warner was spotted in jubilant and wild celebration after making a winning return to Hyderabad with a seven-run victory over his former team, Sunrisers Hyderabad. But the Aussies wasn't the happiest on Saturday night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi when Delhi Capitals once again faced SRH as Warner was dismissed for a two-ball duck. And what followed was a cold stare from DC head coach Ricky Ponting. (DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023)

Ricky Ponting throws cold stare after DC captain Warner gets dismissed for duck

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chasing team has had the advantage in Delhi, contrary to the trend in IPL 2023. But the total of 197 achieved by SRH is the most that a team batting first has amassed at the venue and it was all down to two impressive knocks. Young Abhishek Sharma sent out a stern message to the SRH management that he loves to open the innings as he scored a 36-ball 67 while Heinrich Klaasen added the finishing touches to the innings with his 27-ball 53 as SRH ended with 197 for six in 20 overs.

In response, Warner aimed to get Delhi off to a perfect start at home, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended his plans as he dismissed him in only the second ball of the innings. Bhuvneshwar kept it outside the off, with the aim to force an error from the Aussie and Warner swung hard to pull the length ball through the on side, but ended up chopping it onto the stumps of an inside edge. Warner went back for a two-ball duck as a furious Ponting threw a cold stare as the captain.

Watch the video here…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi haven't had the best of IPL 2023 season so far, neither have SRH as both stand at the bottom of the tabel with four points each from seven matches, separted only by net run rate. DC however have been the more positive side having halted their five-match losing streak at the start of the season by winning three in a row, while SRH have been in a four-match losing streak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON