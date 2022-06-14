Watch: Rishabh Pant's totally unexpected reaction after India captain loses 3rd consecutive toss against South Africa

Rishabh Pant's India captaincy career hasn't gone off to the greatest of starts as the stand-in India skipper lost the first two matches of the series. Furthermore, luck hasn't favoured Pant, especially during coin tosses. After losing the toss to South Africa captain Temba Bavuma in the first two matches in Delhi and Cuttack, Pant suffered a third toss defeat during the Vizag T20I on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20 Live Score

As the coin went up in the air before finally landing on a side, after rolling for an unusually long period on the pitch, both captains smiled. But while for Bavuma, the smile was an indication of happiness, Pant’s was more like a sarcastic smile, almost laughing at his fate. Pant looked up towards the skies and laughed before both players spoke to Mpumelelo Mbangwa.

Trailing 0-2 in the series and needing a win desperately to stay alive in the tournament, Pant announced that India went in with an unchanged XI, which means that pace sensation Umran Malik continues wait for his India cap.

"We would have bowled as well. But as an Indian team we are not looking at the toss too much, just looking to play good cricket. Same team. We spoke about getting better in execution. Planning and tactics are all fine, but and if we can execute better we will be fine. Looks like a better wicket, but feels a bit soft underneath," Pant said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like India, South Africa too remained unchanged, and why not? The same XI gave them resounding wins in both T20Is and as they look to inflict on India a rare series defeat at home, Bavuma went ahead with his trusted Playing XI.

"Same thing, bowl again. The colour is different, has a yellowish tinge to it. Feels hard, looks like a good wicket to bat. Same team. Just want to focus on the areas we can improve," the South Africa skipper mentioned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON