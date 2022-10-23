Watch: Rohit, Pandya lose cool; argue with umpire as spider-cam robs India of a wicket in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup game

Things turned pretty heated up during the game between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, when a shot from batter Mohammad Nawaz seemingly hit the spider-cam in the 16th over of the innings. Hardik Pandya, who was positioning himself to take the catch, was miffed with the incident, while Indian captain Rohit Sharma had a long argument with the umpire over the same. Ahead of the next delivery, the umpire signalled for the spider cam to be taken away from around the playing area.

Nawaz was batting at 1 at the time, and posed a big threat to the Indian team during the finishing overs of the game. The side had faced an early setback when captain Babar Azam was dismissed on his very first delivery by Arshdeep Singh, while Mohammad Rizwan also fell on 4. Shan Masood eventually scored a half-century to make Pakistan to a competitive score in the game.

Watch, as the ball hit the spider cam on Ashwin's delivery:

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India took the field with three pacers in Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel made the spin department.

Arshdeep struck with his very first delivery in the World Cup as he trapped Babar leg-before-wicket in the second over.

The left-arm pacer eventually dismissed Rizwan as well, before Iftikhar Ahmed (51) and Shan Masood steered Pakistan out of trouble. Iftikhar's dismissal triggered a series of dismissals as none of Shadab Khan (5), Haider Ali (2), Mohammad Nawaz (9), and Asif Ali (2) could cross double figures.

Pakistan ended with a competitive total of 159/8 in 20 overs in the game.

The Super 12 stage of the World Cup began on Saturday with New Zealand defeating defending champions Australia by 89 runs, while England cruising to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan. Early on Sunday, Sri Lanka also registered a comfortable 9-wicket victory against Ireland.

