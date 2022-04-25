Watch: Rohit Sharma redeems Tilak Varma with stunning low catch in front of electric Wankhede crowd

Lucknow Super Giants batter Quinton de Kock perished early after Rohit Sharma plucked a stunning low catch to remove the South African at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. In what turned out to be a lop-sided game, Mumbai could never find their rhythm as Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul notched up an unbeaten 103 against the five-time IPL winners. Rohit's men haven't clicked this year to suffer eight straight defeats and the dubious record doesn't reflect the team's illustrious IPL journey since the tournament's inception in 2008. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

While Rahul trumped the opposition bowlers with his second ton of the season, Mumbai had its moments as well. Playing at the iconic Wankhede after a span of almost three years, MI skipper Rohit grabbed a stunner to leave the crowd buzzing. In an attempt to drive Jasprit Bumrah's low full toss through the covers, de Kock found Rohit at the short cover, which eventually led to the batter's early exit on just 10. Notably, the Proteas star was dropped by Tilak Varma on the previous delivery.

Mumbai used four bowlers in the powerplay with Lucknow managing only 32 for one in the first six overs. But Rahul went on to hit his second ton to pile further misery on Mumbai's torrid season. He guided Lucknow to 168 for 6 in 20 overs. In response, Mumbai failed to pose much of a threat, with five players dismissed for single-digit scores. Captain Rohit hit 39 but didn't manage to convert it into a big score. Kieron Pollard could also muster just 19 towards the end.

"When you have a target like that, it is very crucial to string those partnerships," said Rohit in the post-match presentation. "We didn't do that, and then a few irresponsible shots including from myself. We couldn't get the momentum when we needed it."

Mumbai are currently placed at the bottom and the season looks all but over for the record five-time IPL champions. Rohit himself admitted that their batting hasn't been up to the mark in the 10-team competition.

"We haven't batted well enough in this tournament. The whole thing goes on the batting unit. Whoever plays in the middle needs to take that responsibility and make sure one of the batters bats long. We've failed to do that."