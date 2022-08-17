Watch: Rohit Sharma runs inside restaurant after fans go 'out of control' in Mumbai

One of the most popular cricketers in the world currently, Rohit Sharma is known to make fans go crazy and he proved it once again. An incident took place in Mumbai when Rohit stepped out of a restaurant, but was asked to stay inside by security due to a huge crowd of fans. Here is the video of the incident:

The video was well-received by fans, with one replying, "People were going mad just too see him once. What a craze of HITMAN".

The Team India captain is currently out of action and has opted to rest ahead of Asia Cup 2022. He didn't travel for India's Zimbabwe tour, and in his absence KL Rahul is leading the squad. Since taking over full-time captaincy duties, Rohit is yet to lose a T20I series and also recently skippered India to a 4-1 win vs West Indies in their five-match T20I series.

Recently, Dinesh Karthik talked about a phase in Rohit's career when nothing was working out for him in the Indian cricket team. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said, "He had almost gone down the path where he was so successful as a white-ball cricketer. He was happy doing that. And when he did come back into the Test team, you've got to remember in 2018, he was dropped from the Test team. He was sent back after the white-ball leg and that really hurt him. Rohit Sharma did not see that coming and that really tore him to shreds".

India squad for Asia Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standbys: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer

