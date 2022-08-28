Watch: Rohit Sharma's epic 'series toh khatam hone do bhai' reply to fan asking for special souvenir

Rohit Sharma has garnered a reputation for coming up with some hilarious statements and replies during his press conferences. His tongue-in-cheek responses to journalists are an instant hit, but this time he had a hilarious response for a fan who was asking for an autographed jersey prior to India's Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan. Also Read | 'This is the same guy who after his father's death went to cricket ground, not cremation': Jadeja on Kohli's confession

In a widely-circulated video on social media, the Indian captain can be seen promising a signed shirt to a fan. "Dunga dunga pakka dunga (Will give you, surely)," Rohit said in the clip. When another fan asked, "Rohit bhai kab denge? (When will you give it)", he was quick to respond with – "Arey series toh khatam hone do bhai...(let the series end first)"

India and Pakistan renew their rivalry in the hotly-anticipated Asia Cup match and Rohit said the team has learnt from their previous loss to their neighbours. India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing to Babar Azam's Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup.

Rohit will be eager to test his ultra-aggressive batting template, while Virat Kohli looks to rediscover lost touch after coming off a seven-week break. The two experienced players form India's top-three along with KL Rahul, who is coming back up after a surgery and Covid-19 related lay-off. He hasn't played a single international Twenty20 game in 2022.

"The mood in the camp is buzzing. It's a fresh tournament, a new start. Not to think about what has happened in the past and that's how the team moves forward," Rohit told reporters on Saturday.

"It will be a challenge to play against Pakistan without a doubt, but for us what is important is what we are thinking as a group and what we want to achieve from this tournament."

The 10-wicket triumph was Pakistan's first win over India in a World Cup, but Rohit said they have now put the loss behind them. "We do talk about our losses, that's how we improve as a team. That loss did hurt us at that point, but I think it's been a while since that game has been played," said Rohit.

"We learn from our mistakes. For now, it's a fresh start for us and obviously, the team is coming out of playing a lot of T20 cricket. We will not think too much about what happened in October, that was a long time back."

In another viral clip, Rohit went out of his way to meet a group of cheering Pakistan fans at the practice venue. He said enjoys exchanging pleasantries with the opposition players and supporters.

"This can be unusual to you, but not for us. We have been seeing this for so many years and whenever we go to the ground cricket fans come to watch the game and meet players," said Rohit. "Lot of us have experienced this. This is normal," said the 35-year-old.

